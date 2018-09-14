Endangered giraffe born at English Safari Park takes first steps

A rare and endangered newborn Rothschild’s giraffe at Woburn Safari Park in Bedford, England has taken its first steps.

The six-foot tall calf was born to mum Savannah and dad Casper in September; the calf is thought to be a female but has not yet been named.

Posting a photo of the baby to Facebook, the park said: “Look who joined the giraffe herd this week, it’s a beautiful baby Rothschild’s giraffe calf!”

Acting deputy head of reserves, Tom Robson, said: “We are all thrilled with the new arrival and can’t wait to see the calf grow and integrate with the other giraffes.

“As is typical with these animals, we expect the whole herd to have a role in bringing up the calf.

“This aids integration and is brilliant for less experienced members of the herd too, as it provides enrichment and life skills.

“Savannah and Casper are both experienced parents, so they are very relaxed about the whole process.”

The subspecies of giraffe is one of the rarest mammals in the world, and it is thought there are only 1,600 remaining in the wild.

- Press Association