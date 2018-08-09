Employers are revealing the craziest things people have written on their CVs

Whether we’re an employer or an employee, we’ve all had to comb through a CV at least once … and some have even cheekily embellished theirs for a job.

Reddit user cityoftress asked people on the website for the most ridiculous things they’ve tried to get away with on their resume, and the answers are incredible.

Here are 12 of the best examples, that might have you rushing to re-write your own CV.

1. This person stretched the truth to breaking point.

Comment from discussion suicidalsilkworm’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

2. You could even be too honest on your CV…

Comment from discussion ruralpluralmoistearl’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

Janelle Monae No GIF by A24 - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This prospective employee had a lot of nerve!

Comment from discussion JamiesLocks’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

4. This ridiculous head-shot.

Comment from discussion ObjectiveSuggestion’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

Superman Flying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. At least this resume made the boss laugh!

Comment from discussion cjkawng’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

6. This crazy use of colour.

Comment from discussion stuartiscool’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

I Cant GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This creative way of spinning video games.

Comment from discussion sloth_sloth666’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

8. A great responsibility.

Comment from discussion bondsman333’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

Cheese GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This unfortunate typo.

Comment from discussion dorydorydory1’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

10. An incredible hobby was listed on this CV.

Comment from discussion Fakezaga’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

Finding Nemo Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Amazing if true.

Comment from discussion Sylvester_Scott’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

12. Lastly, try to at least put your name on your CV…

Comment from discussion YUlie2me’s comment from discussion "Employers of Reddit, what is the funniest, craziest or weirdest thing you’ve seen on a resume?".

Upset Oh No GIF by Ex On The Beach - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
