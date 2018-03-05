Emma Watson's Time's Up tattoo is missing an apostrophe

Emma Watson has been vocal in her support of the Time's Up movement, donating money and using her celebrity to promote the cause.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night, she displayed a new tattoo on her inner forearm dedicated to the cause.

However, as many on social media pointed out, there was a grammatical error - it was missing an apostrophe.

The tattoo has been making headlines across the world, but we aren't sure they are the type of headlines Watson hoped for.

According to reports, the tattoo is only temporary.

The Time's Up movement is fighting against sexual harassment and began in Jaunary 2018.

It was launched by a number of celebrities in response to prominent males in the entertainment industry being accused of sexual misconduct.

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars, made reference to the Weinstein scandal in his opening monoluge saying: "We can’t let bad behaviour slide anymore, the world is watching us.

"We need to set an example."

Frances McDormand also celebrated women in her acceptance speech, asking all her female colleagues in the room to stand up.

She said: "Okay, look around everybody. Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.

"Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight.

"Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them."

