Emma Stone gets mistaken for Emma Watson in hilarious Billy On The Street video

Billy On The Street is back.

Comedian Billy Eichner returns to the streets to ask the real questions.

This time though he’s got some company in the form of Oscar-winning actress, Emma Stone.

Eichner races through the streets of New York City with the La La Land star but has only one question on his mind;

Why isn't she on Instagram?

From meeting starstruck fans to one person who thought she was in Harry Potter, Emma seems to take the experience all in good humor.

To be fair, we wouldn't know how to react either if we bumped into a Hollywood A-lister while out doing some bits in town.

Emma's new film, Maniac, will appear on Netflix on Friday, September 21.
