Emiliano Sala's sister shares heartbreaking photo of striker's dog

The sister of tragic Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has shared a heartbreaking photo of the striker's dog that has gone viral.

Posting a picture of Sala's dog, Nala, sitting and staring out a window, the caption reads: "Nala is waiting for you too..."

Sala, along with pilot David Ibbotson, had been travelling back to Wales from France when contact was lost with the aircraft carrying them last month.

It was revealed yesterday that wreckage of the plane carrying the pair had been found in the English Channel, following a privately funded search.

Sala’s father, Horacio, spoke of his anguish and disbelief after the wreckage was found saying it was like "a bad dream".

It was since confirmed that a body is visible in seabed video footage of the wreckage.

Emiliano Sala

Marine scientist David Mearns - the man who found the wreckage - said it is “imperative” it is raised from the seabed to provide answers to his family.

Cardiff had signed the footballer for a club record £15m and he was due to start training last month.

The club has paid tribute to Sala since, and won an emotionally-charged home clash with Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday – their first game at home since the incident.

City boss Neil Warnock praised his players after the win, which was the club's first of 2019.

"I can’t be more proud. If we didn’t get another point this year, I’d still think the players have been amazing," he said.