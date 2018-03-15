Electric Picnic has announced its first round of acts

Electric Picnic has revealed its first round of acts for the 2018 festival.

Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D, Massive Attack, George Ezra and The Kooks are just some of the names that have been announced with many more to follow.

Anyone with tickets is sure to be impressed with the headliners.

The festival kicks off on August 31 until September 2 in Stradbally, Co Laois.

