Electric Picnic has announced its first round of acts
15/03/2018 - 11:59:00Back to Discover Home
Electric Picnic has revealed its first round of acts for the 2018 festival.
Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D, Massive Attack, George Ezra and The Kooks are just some of the names that have been announced with many more to follow.
The wait is over! @kendricklamar @MassiveAttackUK @NERDarmy and more announced for #EP2018 Tickets: https://t.co/8ch7eaL82S pic.twitter.com/k6Ux5m4G02— Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) March 15, 2018
Anyone with tickets is sure to be impressed with the headliners.
The festival kicks off on August 31 until September 2 in Stradbally, Co Laois.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here