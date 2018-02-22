Eight new titles on Netflix to enjoy over the freezing weekend

Temperatures are set to plummet again this weekend, with the mercury dropping below zero in many areas, and snow showers expected in the south and east.

Sounds like a night or two in on the couch is the perfect way to weather the coming Friday and Saturday winter spell.

Lucky for you, Netflix is releasing a heap of new titles just for you.

It's as if they knew the forecast...

Seven Seconds

After a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northeastern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover up and its aftermath, and the trial of the century.

Starring: Regina King, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Regina King, Russell Hornsby

Mute

Berlin, the future, but close enough to feel familiar: In this loud, often brutal city, Leo – unable to speak from a childhood accident – searches for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life, his salvation, through dark streets, frenzied plazas, and the full spectrum of the cities shadow-dwellers.

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux,

Marseille: Season 2

Journalists are surrounding the hospital where Robert Taro, the incumbent mayor of the city, is still in the intensive care unit, as a result of his recent stroke. As the date of the upcoming elections approaches, Robert Taro’s absence offers Lucas Barrès his shot to try to rise to power, but he is still 9 votes short to become the new mayor of Marseille.

Starring: Gérard Depardieu, Benoît Magimel, Géraldine Pailhas, Stéphane Caillard, Natacha Régnier, Vladimir Consigny.

The Revenant

While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack. When a member of his hunting team kills his young son and leaves him for dead, Glass must utilize his survival skills to find a way back to civilization.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Forrest Goodluck, Domhnall Gleeson.

Ugly Delicious: Season 1

From James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winning Director Morgan Neville comes Ugly Delicious, challenging both our taste buds and minds. Over eight episodes, David travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences.

Starring: David Chang

10 Cloverfield Lane

After surviving a car accident, Michelle wakes up to find herself in an underground bunker with two men. Howard tells her that a massive chemical attack has rendered the air unbreathable, and their only hope of survival is to remain inside. Despite the comforts of home, Howard's controlling and menacing nature makes Michelle want to escape.

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman

My Old Lady

A New Yorker discovers that the vast Paris apartment he inherited from his estranged father is already occupied by a refined retiree and her protective daughter.

Starring: Kevin Kline, Maggie Smith, Kristin Scott-Thomas.

Identity

When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the same time, a serial killer under the care of psychiatrist Doctor Mallick -- who has just found the killer's revealing journal -- awaits execution for murdering a group of motel guests. When the storm-stranded travellers realize they are being killed off one by one, limo driver Ed Dakota bids to stay alive and reveal the murderer's identity.

Starring: Pruitt Taylor Vince, Alfred Molina, John Cusack.