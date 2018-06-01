Eight magical places to visit in Cork
Coming into the long weekend, you might want to avoid the crowds and check out somewhere off the beaten track.
Here are some of the places Cork people love, which you might not have heard of before.
Glenview Gardens
This West Cork garden is a delight for visitors.
Little ones will love the fairy woods and Tolkien fans will enjoy the Hobbit House within.
Garnish Island
Garnish is known for its beautiful gardens and many of its plants are species that are rare to our climate.
The island also has a Martello tower and boast some amazing views of the bay.
Lough Hyne
The sea-water lake of Lough Hyne is Ireland's first nature marine reserve.
It's a popular spot with divers and water sport enthusiasts.
Donkey Sanctuary
The Donkey Sanctuary is home to over 1,800 donkeys and mules.
Vistors can meet 131 donkeys along the stunning pathways before enjoying a picnic.
Admission is free.
Nano Nagle Place
Another gem with free admission is the recently opened Nano Nagle Place in the city centre.
Former convent buildings have been transformed into an urban oasis for the public to enjoy.
It is home to a heritage centre, gardens, café and shop.
Elizabeth Fort
Near Nano Nagle Place is Elizabeth Fort, on Barrack Street.
What was once a defensive fortification built in 1601, it became a garda station until 2013, before opening to the public.
Entry is free, including guided tours, and it boasts panoramic views over the city.
Spike Island
This isn't as much a secret as some of the other places listed, but Spike Island is a great asset in the heart of Cork Harbour.
Dubbed 'Ireland's Alcatrez', Spike has been home to soldiers and prisoners alike.
Mizen Head
Journey to Ireland's most southerly point and visit Mizen Head signal station.
The cliff walks are spectacular and your heart will be in your mouth as you creep along the iconic bridge.
