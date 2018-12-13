Eight Irish restaurant dishes make Deliveroo's global 100

Back to Food Discover Home

Deliveroo has revealed the top 100 dishes ordered around the world this year and eight Irish restaurants are featured.

Restaurants in both Dublin and Galway have made the global 100.

From bubble tea to burritos, this year’s mix of takeaway favourites certainly makes for an interesting one.

Ireland’s representation on the list shows our love of fusion food and fresh ingredients.

Boojum in Dublin has come in at number four, while Camden Rotisserie came in at number 25 and Xian Street Food in Galway came in at number 35.

The list is as follows:

    4) Burrito from Boojum, Dublin

    25) Chicken Tenders from Camden Rotisserie, Dublin

    35) Satay (Wok Dish) from Xian Street Food, Galway

    43) The Palestinian Falafel (V) from Umi Falafel, Dublin

    70) Chicken Massaman Curry from Saba, Dublin

    81) Ebi Gyoza from Musashi, Dublin

    83) Scoop Gelato Box from Scoop, Dublin

    88) Chicken Tenders from Rocket's, Dublin

Here’s a taster of this year’s overall top ten dishes on Deliveroo around the world:

    1) Pad Thaï from Thaï at Home, Paris

    2) Cheeseburger from Five Guys, London

    3) Sushi Lovers Poke Bowl from CALI-POKE, Dubai

    4) Burrito from Boojum, Dublin

    5) Bubble Tea from Tenren's Tea, Hong Kong

    6) Grilled Chicken Burrito from Guzman Y Gomez, Sydney

    7) Burrito from Gonzalez & Co, Barcelona

    8) Beef Burger from Tommi's Burger Joint, Berlin

    9) Poke Bowl from Temakery, Amsterdam

    10) 2 Hot Wings® from KFC, Brighton

Pizza remained a top choice for food delivery around the world with five appearing in the top 100.

But 2018 also saw healthy plant-based dishes grow in popularity.

Deliveroo also reports an increase in orders of more traditional takeaway cuisines, with favourites including a Doner Kebab from German Doner Kebab in Birmingham and Satay from Xian Street Food in Galway.

KEYWORDS:

DeliverooFoodDishesDublinGalway
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover