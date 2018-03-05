Ed Sheeran offers signed guitar to help terminally ill 11-year-old's family raise money

Ed Sheeran has donated a signed guitar to a family in the UK to help them raise money for a legal battle.

11-year-old Melody Driscoll, a Sheeran superfan, has an incurable disorder called Rett syndrome.

The family are looking to challenge a decision made by Melody's doctors to withdraw medicine due to fears it could damage her liver.

But Melody's family feel she should be allowed have the medicine to improve her quality of life as without it she is in extreme pain.

The family hope the signed guitar can help raise £50,000 in legal fees.

Speaking to The UK Independent, Melody's mother Karina, said that her daughter and Sheeran share "a lovely bond".

"They have a really close relationship, Ed sends Melody video messages and he bought her an iPad so she can listen to his music."

"She absolutely loves him, in hospital she is surrounded by him, she has an Ed Sheeran pillow, an Ed Sheeran doll.

"They share a lovely little bond and he wants to keep her in his life, he has been touched by her," Ms Driscoll said to The Independent.

Ms Driscoll said getting the guitar, which has 'Play this guitar, lots of love, Ed Sheeran x' written on it, was overwhelming.

"We have made sure not to ask him for anything, we do not want their relationship to be about that, it is about Ed and Melody.

"For him to reach out and offer to help us raise money to make sure she has the best quality of life we can give her is an absolutely amazing gesture."