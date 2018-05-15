Ed Sheeran hung out at this Galway pub last night

For those whose been living under a rock, Ed Sheeran is currently mid-way through his nine-date Irish tour.

This weekend, he paired a Galway jersey with both his own and Mundy's version of the hit Galway Girl and took to the stage of Pearse Stadium.

Galway night #1 ! A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 12, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

Despite the Connacht city throwing 'Ed Fest' in Sheeran’s honour, the singer decided to make his way to Headford, a half an hour outside the city, to celebrate the success of the shows.

Campbell's Tavern in Cloughanover posted this photo of Ed, his support act, Anne Marie and trad band Beoga, hanging out with some patrons and staff.

"Guess who showed up in the Tav last night," they captioned the photo.

"I'm not sure who the guy with the glasses is but he was awful sound"

Ed’s final Irish gigs take place this week in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.