Ed Sheeran donned a Cork jersey on stage last night and here's how the rebel county reacted

At this stage, we’ve adopted Halifax-born Ed Sheeran as one of our own.

Sure, he’s nan’s from Wexford and he has cousins in Galway, he’s practically Michael D Higgins.

During his 2015 Croke Park gigs, the ginger singer proudly wore both an Irish soccer jersey and the Wexford GAA colours on stage, so there were high-hopes he’d do something similar this time around.

And there’s nothing Cork people love more than, Cork - so you can imagine the reaction when their dreams came true.

Who said gingers couldn’t wear red?

Ed sheeran coming out in a cork Jersey was the most iconic thing in cork since the queen met the fish man — 🅹🅵🅺 (@jamesfkenn) May 4, 2018

Turns out redheads look well in red #EdCork pic.twitter.com/3UaoeEffdW — Denise O'Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) May 4, 2018

Fantastic night at #EDSheeranCork, top showman, really got the crowd going and looks good in a cork jersey. Take a bow @edsheeran 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wB33EGwfNJ — David Cashman (@Dapperdavecash) May 4, 2018

Brilliant gig tonight in @PaircUiCha0imh for #EdSheeran. Hopefully more great gigs to come in the fantastic venue! 🤞🏼How about Ed in the Cork jersey??! ❤️#EdSheeranCork #Cork pic.twitter.com/7ibe5q4cpe — Orla O'Leary (@OrlaaOL) May 4, 2018

Ed Sheeran wearing a cork jersey last night bless him — Shauna (@ShaunaGoggin) May 5, 2018

Oh my fucking god, @edsheeran is an absolute legend. Just seen him live at @PaircUiCha0imh and on his encore he comes out in a fucking @officialgaa cork jersey. #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/ZH2lzOSfle — Shane Mulligan (@shanemulligan88) May 4, 2018

Does this mean he’ll don the maroon for his Galway shows and blue for Dublin?