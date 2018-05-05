Ed Sheeran donned a Cork jersey on stage last night and here's how the rebel county reacted

At this stage, we’ve adopted Halifax-born Ed Sheeran as one of our own.

Sure, he’s nan’s from Wexford and he has cousins in Galway, he’s practically Michael D Higgins.

During his 2015 Croke Park gigs, the ginger singer proudly wore both an Irish soccer jersey and the Wexford GAA colours on stage, so there were high-hopes he’d do something similar this time around.

And there’s nothing Cork people love more than, Cork - so you can imagine the reaction when their dreams came true.

Who said gingers couldn’t wear red?

Does this mean he’ll don the maroon for his Galway shows and blue for Dublin?
By Anna O'Donoghue

