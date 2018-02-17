Earthquake stops play at Port Talbot

Pitch invaders and the weather are common causes of play being held up, but in the Welsh League on Saturday, it was an earthquake.

Experts have said the quake – which shook parts of the UK on Saturday – was the biggest for a decade.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the epicentre was 20km (12 miles)

north of Swansea, with a 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 7.4km (4.6m).

Port Talbot is 10 miles from Swansea and the tremors were felt as the town’s football side faced Taff’s Well.

43' - temporary stop in play. A recorded earthquake in the area. Incredible. — Port Talbot Town FC (@PortTalbotTown) February 17, 2018

Play had to be stopped, with the club’s Twitter account reporting: “Temporary stop in play. A recorded earthquake in the area. Incredible.”

Port Talbot went on to win 2-1, before enjoying comments from their fans, which included “shaken not stirred” and “were your opponents quaking in their boots?”