Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares sweet Instagram snap with his two daughters

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showed his softer side with an adorable picture of his young daughters.

The wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor is a father of three daughters, including three-year-old Jasmine and eight-month-old Tiana Gia.

On Thursday, Johnson, known for starring in action films including Rampage and Skyscraper, shared a picture with his 126 million Instagram followers showing him holding a daughter in each arm.

The little girls were dressed in red festive costumes while their famous father was beaming.

Johnson, 46, captioned the snap: “Daddy’s arms. I ain’t gonna be able to hold ‘em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ‘em up every moment I can.

“Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be.

“Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the ‘help me’ look on her face. Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine.”

Jasmine and Tiana Gia are Johnson’s children with partner Lauren Hashian.

He has a third daughter, 17-year-old Simone, from his marriage with Dany Garcia.

- Press Association