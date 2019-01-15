Duchess of Cambridge steps out in Dubarry tweed jacket for royal engagement

Sales of the Irish label, Dubarry, are expected to soar after the Duchess of Cambridge channelled country chic on her first engagement of 2019.

The royal duchess wore a tweed jacket by the label which is also favoured by celebrities like Geri Horner and Amanda Holden.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing a tweed jacket by Dubarry. Photos: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

The mother-of-three bundled up in a Dubarry Bracken jacket against the cold as she visited the King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in Islington in London.

The Irish label described the jacket as a “a practical addition to your country attire wardrobe”.

While her sister-in-law Meghan Markle wore a stunning a bright purple and red dress and coat outfit earlier in the week, Kate Middleton took a more casual approach for her visit to the London garden.

Meghan Markle in Birkenhead yesterday. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her green Dubarry jacket with matching country-style pants for her outdoor engagement.

Sales of clothes worn by the future queen tend to rocket in what is known as the ‘Kate effect’.

The royal mother-of-three previously championed Irish designer Orla Kiely before her label collapsed late last year.

The brand with its distinctive floral-based fashion became a High Street favourite since Ms Kiely set it up in 1995 with her husband Dermott.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a series of Orla Kiely dresses and her sister Pippa and mother Carole.

Meanwhile a showstopping white ballgown created by Irish designer Don O’Neill for the Duchess of Sussex became one of the most popular looks of her recent tour Down Under.

The pregnant royal wore dozens of designer looks during her packed 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the islands of Fiji and Tonga.

Along with the Kate effect, the Markle effect proves to be a huge boon to designers as items sell out within minutes of the Duchess stepping out in them in front of the cameras.

The royal-watching website, Meghan’s Mirror, named the Theia creation of as one of their favourite formal looks from the tour with 10% of voters naming it their preferred couture moment of the tour.

Kerry designer Don O’Neill said designing the gown was “beyond my wildest dreams”.

He had shipped the dress off to Kensington Palace before the couple departed on their 16 day tour but he wasn’t told which day she would be wearing the gown.

The goddess-style white gown was worn by the Duchess for a black-tie reception with the King of Tonga at Nuku'alofa's royal palace.

It was seen as a major coup for the designer as the gown was seen by millions of Royal watchers around the globe tuning in to the couple’s first major tour.