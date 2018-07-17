Dublin's Phoenix Park awarded one of the best urban spaces worldwide

The Phoenix Park in Dublin has won a top award for being one of the best urban spaces in the world.

It picked up the honour at the International Large Urban Parks Awards while Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia won the only other gold.

The Phoenix Park got top marks for being well-protected and managed with a broad range of activities and events.

At 707 hectares and an 11 km perimeter wall, the Phoenix Park is the largest enclosed public park in any capital city in Europe and attracts up to 10 million visitors each year.

The Park is home to the Zoological Gardens, Áras an Uachtaráin, and Victorian flower gardens and is home to a large herd of fallow deer since the 17th century which remain in the park to this day.

International Large Urban Parks Award 2018 Announcement @WUParks congratulation to the winners! https://t.co/IqvDoeuNtt — World Urban Parks (@WUParks) July 14, 2018

The award scheme, organised by World Urban Parks, reflects the global importance of Urban Parks - spaces that help with health, the environment and community cohesion.

With the world urban population set to double from 3.5 billion to over 7 billion in the next 40 years, the awards reflect the importance of supporting the development of parks and open spaces as critical elements in creating vibrant cities and healthy communities.

