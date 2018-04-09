Dublin's Lord Mayor defends 'tacky' Dubs banner on Ha'penny Bridge

Back to Dublin GAA Discover Home

Update 1pm: Dublin's Lord Mayor has defended the hanging of a large banner on the Ha'penny Bridge in support of The Dubs.

It has been branded tacky while An Taisce says no promotional material should be displayed on the iconic structure.

The 'Up The Dubs' banner is unfurled every time the GAA team are in a final, but it was left up for a week after The Boys In Blue's latest victory.

Lord Mayor Micheal MacDonncha has defended the banner.


"I think the banner is great, it brightens up the city centre, it celebrates great achievements by our Gaelic footballers both men and women, they are up for a set period, not all year round."

Lord Mayor Micheal MacDonncha.

Earlier: This Ha'penny Bridge banner supporting the Dubs is dividing opinion

Dublin City Council is to review whether a banner supporting the Dublin football team should be allowed on the Ha'penny Bridge.

It is erected each time The Dubs make a GAA final but was still up a week after The Boys In Blue's victory over Galway in the league final last Sunday.

Hertiage group An Taisce says the iconic structure should not be concealed behind any promotional material.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, GAA, Ha'Penny Bridge

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover