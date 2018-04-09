Dublin's Lord Mayor defends 'tacky' Dubs banner on Ha'penny Bridge

Update 1pm: Dublin's Lord Mayor has defended the hanging of a large banner on the Ha'penny Bridge in support of The Dubs.

It has been branded tacky while An Taisce says no promotional material should be displayed on the iconic structure.

The 'Up The Dubs' banner is unfurled every time the GAA team are in a final, but it was left up for a week after The Boys In Blue's latest victory.

Taking the Dublin banner down of the ha’penny bridge which is in Dublin is ridiculous it’s our county why shouldn’t we be aloud show pride in the success of our team! pic.twitter.com/rtiV17Mbcm — Jessica Mc Donnell (@McDonnelll) April 9, 2018

Lord Mayor Micheal MacDonncha has defended the banner.

"I think the banner is great, it brightens up the city centre, it celebrates great achievements by our Gaelic footballers both men and women, they are up for a set period, not all year round."

Lord Mayor Micheal MacDonncha.

Earlier: This Ha'penny Bridge banner supporting the Dubs is dividing opinion

Dublin City Council is to review whether a banner supporting the Dublin football team should be allowed on the Ha'penny Bridge.

It is erected each time The Dubs make a GAA final but was still up a week after The Boys In Blue's victory over Galway in the league final last Sunday.

Hertiage group An Taisce says the iconic structure should not be concealed behind any promotional material.

So the Up The Dubs banner on the Ha'penny Bridge is to be taken down. Whatever about its location, one thing I believe is that our town should have flags and banners everywhere celebrating these great teams that bring us so much joy. We should be proud and not afraid to show it! pic.twitter.com/5sMu20Gidi — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) April 9, 2018

- Digital Desk