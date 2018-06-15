Dublin Zoo welcomes three Californian sea lion pups

Dublin Zoo has announced the birth of not one, but three Californian sea lion pups over the course of two weeks.

The trio of pups are the first Californian sea lions born at Dublin Zoo in six years.

The latest additions, which include one male and two females, are the offspring of father Niko and proud mums Florence, Seanna and Cassie.

It’s no strange coincidence that the three new arrivals were born in June since sea lions give birth when the conditions are at their best and food is plentiful, giving their offspring a greater chance of survival.

Team leader Eddie O’Brien said: “I’m delighted to say that the new mums and their young are doing very well. While each mum is teaching her pup, she will swim beneath it to keep it afloat and guide it through the water.”

If you want to catch a glimpse of the new pups visit the Sea Lion Cove in Dublin Zoo.