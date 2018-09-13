Dublin Zoo brings 'Ocean Of Light' to life this winter

Dublin Zoo is excited to announce that Wild Lights, Ireland’s magical night-time spectacular, will return this winter with an entirely new theme for 2018.

The event will invite visitors to dive into an Ocean of Light with a new cast of giant silk lanterns, inspired by the wonders of the life aquatic.

From giant squid to hammerhead sharks, colossal blue whales and dainty seahorses, Dublin Zoo will be transformed into a sea of illumination with lanterns tailor-made especially for Wild Lights 2018.

In addition, three new areas will feature in this year’s enchanting experience.

These are Winter Wonderland, home to Arctic favourites such as polar bears and walruses; Celebrating China bringing a flavour of the Orient and The North Pole, home to a dazzling 16-metre high silk Christmas tree and a host of festive displays.

What’s more, visitors will once again have the chance to be wowed by traditional Chinese performers, browse the newly extended craft market for Christmas gifts and enjoy a delicious array of Asian foods.

Speaking about the event, Leo Oosterweghel, Director of Dublin Zoo, said: "This years’ experience will be completely unique with brand-new themes and a fresh cast of characters including sea turtles, a colony of sea lions and even Rudolph."

Tickets to Wild Lights go on sale on Friday, 14th September and are available online only and exclusively at Dublin Zoo's website. Full terms and conditions are available on the site.