Dublin teachers make use of time off by organizing charity Snow Dive Challenge

With the entire country under a blanket of snow last week, all schools and third-level colleges were closed.

This resulted in thousands of teachers and children left housebound around the country, well, more like snowbound.

Mid-snowmageddon, the teachers of Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School in Sandyford, Dublin decided to make use of the time off and raise money for Benat, a 14-year-old boy in their school with Cystic Fibrosis.

Introducing the Snow Dive Challenge.

This involved the staff, including Principal Barbara Mulhall and Deputy Principal Sallie Ennis, (safely) jumping into the biggest pile of snow they could find, nominating a friend to do it, and then donating €20 to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Some attempts are brilliant while others … well, let you see for yourselves.

Benat has been so touched by the staff's fundraising efforts and told us since he's joined the school they've taken an amazing interest in his condition and have been extremely supportive towards it.

Benat was recently in the hospital for a two-week course of IV antibiotics as he, unfortunately, developed a chest infection, even then the amount of support he received from his classmates, teachers, and the staff was amazing.

Well done, guys!