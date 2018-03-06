Dublin pub giving free drinks to women this Thursday

Planning a ladies' night this week?

A pub in Dublin is raising not one but two glasses to ladies visiting the establishment on International Women's Day.

For two hours on Thursday, Nolita on George's Street will give every female patron two free drink tokens which can be used at any time until last call.

"This International Women's Day we want to toast to all the fantastic women in this city. So, we're giving all the ladies out there TWO free drinks in NoLIta this Thursday 8th March," they wrote on Facebook.

"Simply rock up to NoLIta between 5pm-7pm to grab your two drink tokens that you can then claim at the bar any time that night. Who's in?"

We'll drink to that.