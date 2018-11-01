Dublin on the board with new Monopoly edition

It is always tough to find free parking in the centre of Dublin, but a new Monopoly board for the capital means it is now only a roll of the dice away.

The traditional colour-coded streets have been handed over to the capital’s leading landmarks in the official new game.

Mr Monopoly flew to Dublin from London today to officially launch the new board game accompanied by top hats, an over-sized Monopoly board and giant money.

It is the first Dublin edition of the famous board game. A previous Ireland edition featured some of the capital’s most expensive residential streets such as Shrewsbury Road and Ailesbury Road, but they have been wiped from the map in the Dublin edition. Dublin GPO (Brian Lawless/PA)

Some of the city’s much loved landmarks feature including St Stephen’s Green, Dublin Castle, Dublin Zoo, the Molly Malone statue and Phoenix Park.

Top of the pile is the GPO with a price tag of 400 Monopoly dollars, while the Ha’penny Bridge is the capital’s least expensive location, at 60 Monopoly dollars, taking into account its “ha-penny” name.

Phoenix Park has a high ranking at a cost of 350 Monopoly dollars. It was originally set for a lower position but its prominence soared over the summer after the mass by Pope Francis in the park. Pope Francis in Phoenix Park (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kilmainham Gaol also has its own tile so players will be twice as likely to pass by a jail.

Robert Osborne of Winning Moves, the makers of the game, said it was the right time to introduce a Dublin edition and that it represented all that is great about the capital.

“We’ve gone landmark based, it’s the places you work, you eat, you go to school, so you’re buying those memories as opposed to just the streets,” Mr Osborne said.

“Of course the streets are the fabric but it’s the locations and the people included in those that make it just that bit more personal.”

The game is themed in sets from tourism to heritage, sport to business, and travel to charity.

The Community Chest and Chance cards are also mainly Dublin themed. One card sends players on a shopping spree at Arnotts, while Heart Children Ireland, a charity supporting children and adults with congenital heart defects, has been included as a Community Chest spot after a city-wide public vote.- Press Association