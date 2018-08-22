Dublin 'not in lock down': Major traffic restrictions for Popemobile visit through Dublin city centre

There will be major traffic restrictions this weekend for the Papal visit.

There will be events in Dublin and in Knock this weekend around the visit of Pope Francis, and AA Roadwatch have outlined the traffic restrictions.

They have urged anyone travelling into Dublin at the weekend to take public transport as there will be no car park near Phoenix Park.

They have also warned anyone without a ticket for the events not to travel to Croke Park, Knock or the Phoenix Park.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy has said that the Pope's visit this weekend is one of the largest people and traffic management projects he has been involved in.

"It's hard to imagine what half a million people look like," said Mr Leahy.

Speaking to Miriam O'Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, he confirmed that Pope Francis will make his way through the city centre giving around 100,000 people the opportunity to see him.

The journey across the city centre will take place around 4.15pm following a route up O'Connell St, Westmoreland St and Dame St.

"We're ready to go, the planning that has gone into this is enormous," Mr Leahy said.

Responding to criticism surrounding the delivery of information about road closures and other details, Mr Leahy said that they can't give out information before they have a definitive answer, saying that information around these kind of events does come out slowly.

What we would like to get out there to people who feel like they're going to be trapped as a consequence of the road closures that are there is that we will really, really attempt to facilitate everyone who lives in the control zone -people getting in and out.

"They need to approach the Guards and talk to them. We'll facilitate everything that is possible on the day despite the fact that there are road closures in place if we can get people in and out of their homes safely then we'll do that."

However, he said that there will be times - particularly after the event ends - that it will be "physically impossible" for people to move their vehicles in and out.

"The M50 is open on both days... there will be some restrictions on the Sunday where you won't get by, the Port Tunnel is open for business, the East Link is open for business."

Mr Leahy emphasised that the city "is not in lock down".

Listen to the full interview with Pat Leahy below:

People attending the mass in Phoenix Park will be able to use free public transport in the Greater Dublin Area on Sunday by presenting their ticket.

However, those travelling from outside Dublin will need to organise their trip in advance, and pre-book tickets for travel.

Here's everything you need to know about the weekend restrictions in Dublin and Knock:

Saturday - Croke Park

Gates open at 4pm and the concert will be on from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. There will be a number of road closures across the city from about midday, including O’Connell St, Church St, Patrick St and Dame St. However, some roads will be closed as early as 6am.

There will also be rolling restrictions on both Saturday and Sunday as Pope Francis visits a number of locations in Dublin city centre.

Sunday morning - Knock

The centre of Knock Village will be closed from 6pm on Saturday.

The N17 will also be closed from midnight on Saturday until at least 6pm on Sunday between Charlestown and Claremorris.

AA Roadwatch have said that there will be a considerable walk from the car parks for anyone travelling to the event and there will be no shuttle bus facility to the site.

Sunday afternoon - Phoenix Park

Arwen Foley of AA Roadwatch explained that Dublin Bus will have seven dedicated transport hubs throughout the city, but a long walk will follow.

“No matter how you plan on getting to the Phoenix Park, you are advised to be prepared for a long walk.”

The longest walk will be from Laurel Lodge to the park, a distance of about 4.4km.

She said: “That’s almost half the distance of the Women’s Mini Marathon, both on the way there and on the way back.”

“There will be manned rest areas and water available for those making the trek along each route though.”

A Controlled Access Zone will be in place from 6am.

She also explained that there will be specially created Park and Ride hubs at Leopardstown Racecourse, UCD Belfield and Maynooth University.

Most of the road closures in Dublin will be on Sunday as Pope Francis will be the main celebrant at the Final Mass in the Phoenix Park at 3pm.

Ms Foley said: “Major restrictions will be in place around the Phoenix Park, stretching many kilometres and also in the city centre.”

Sunday transport restrictions in Dublin The N3/Navan Rd, N4/Lucan Rd and N7/Naas Rd will be closed at the M50 Interchange from this time, with traffic sent either north or south onto the M50.

Southside closures start at Grand Canal, with the bridges along this artery closed from 8am.

Road closures and traffic restrictions apply to taxis as well as private vehicles.

Cyclists will also be stopped from entering the Controlled Access Zone when there is a lot of pedestrian traffic.

There will be no Luas Red Line services between Blackhorse and Smithfield from 7am until 10pm on Sunday.

There are currently no planned closures for Finglas Road, Ballymun Road or any major northside commuter routes further east, but there will be restrictions as you get closer to the city centre.

Full details on traffic and travel arrangements are available here.

Digital Desk