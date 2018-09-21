Dublin neighbourhood named one of the coolest in the world

One Dublin neighbourhood has been called one of the coolest in the world, according to Time Out magazine.

Phibsborough was listed as no. 27 out of 50 - beating off well-known spots like Boston's South End and Seattle's Central District.

The popular location's revival of its old, dilapidated, Victorian buildings is cited as one of the reasons for it being a must go spot for tourists.

Readers are told that no trip to the Dublin spot would be complete without brunch at Two Boys Brew and that the mushrooms on sourdough toast are a must-have.

Other things to do in the areas include grabbing a drink and playing some bar games at The Back Page, while a walk along the royal canal to Blessington Basin park is the perfect selfie spot.

You can even take your dog to dinner with you in this exclusive place.

Popular restaurants, coffee shops and rich cultural heritage have all been cited as reasons for making the coveted list.

So there you have it - let's just hope this new title doesn't give residents any notions.