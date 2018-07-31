Dublin musician 'being forced to leave the country' over soaring housing costs

A musician from Dublin said he is leaving the country over the increasing costs of housing in his hometown.

David Kitt shared the news in response to an article by Una Mullally in yesterday's Irish Times where she urged the Government to invest in affordable housing in the capital as well as in tech companies.

"Do you know what would make Dublin truly innovative? Creative? Marketable? Attractive? Cutting edge? Sustainable? World class? Building affordable housing," she wrote.

"Let people who are from the city, want to live in the city, make the city, create in the city, contribute to the city, exist in it. People who don’t have tech company salaries. Immigrants. Student. Artists.

"The cultural fabric of the city and the people who create that fabric, which is what makes Dublin special, is being dismantled because of the housing crisis. innovate that."

David Kitt

Reacting to the column, Kitt agreed with the points made by revealing he will be leaving both the city and the country over the cost of housing. His home near Dublin’s Grand Canal has been sold and he said he can no longer afford to live in Ireland.

"I'm being forced to leave the country I love as I can't afford to live in my hometown anymore," he said.

"I don't want to go. It feels like one of the best periods of creativity I've lived through in this city."

He accused Fine Gael of failing both Dublin city and its inhabitants.

"More importantly and worryingly Fine Gael are failing this city and its people massively," he said.

Dublin's heart and soul is being ripped out and sold to the highest bidder.

He criticised the sale of his rented home and said the current economic cycle is "worse than the Celtic Tiger".

"The house I live in just got sold as part of a portfolio to a group of European investors. It will be sold or rented no doubt to someone working for Amazon on a base salary of €70k while the people who make this city what it is are forced out to the suburbs or to a city they can afford a reasonable quality of life and where their level of income doesn't make them feel like a complete failure.

"The bottom line is all the real money is being repatriated, the growth is not sustainable or real.

Have we not learned anything from the last boom and bust cycle?

"It's worse than the Celtic Tiger, though, and the price is too high in terms of people and culture, it's sickening but nobody seems to be able to do anything about it. It will end in tears," he concluded.

After his post went viral, Kitt said he was glad he shared his experience online.

"All I wanted to do was share my experience to echo Una Mullally's sentiments in her great article for the Irish Times and give others the platform to share their experiences. Her words rang true for me and I wanted to provide my experience as a case-in-point example of what she was getting at. It got a lot of traction and I'm glad I said what I said. Thanks to everyone who shared their own thoughts and experiences and for all the kind words of support. In whatever small way it helps highlight the issue hopefully."

He also criticised commenters who pointed out his family's connection to Fianna Fail. His father, Tom Kitt, and his uncle, Michael Kitt, were Fianna Fáil ministers before the Celtic Tiger crash.

"By challenging the present administration by name I was by no means defending or extolling the virtues of previous ones," Mr Kitt said.

"I don't have any affiliations to any political party and it's sad to see that getting dragged into this because of family connections. At the same time, I'm massively proud of my dad's personal legacy, he's genuinely one of the good guys.

"I'm simply a concerned resident and I can guarantee that whatever the party colours of the residing CEO of Ireland PLC, I would have taken issue with them over their handling of the current crisis. As our president put it “the neo-liberal model of unregulated markets, the privatising of the public space and the redirection of active participating citizens with rights to an existence of passive consumers with unlimited needs has exacted a terrible price on our economy and society”.

There are ways to legislate against the wild hikes in rental prices and ways to protect us against the speculative bubbles created by the greed of bankers and speculators, but they are being ignored.

Mr Kitt has released six studio albums, including The Big Romance (Blanco y Negro, 2001) which was his biggest selling record. He has toured the UK and Europe and was invited by David Bowie to perform at the Bowie-curated Meltdown Festival at Royal Festival Hall in 2002.

His most recent album, 'Yous', was released last year.