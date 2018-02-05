Dublin hairdresser offering free blow dry for women getting smear tests

A hair salon in Dublin is offering women a free blow dry if they get a smear test.

Gillian Lee who owns Mane Envy Hair in Baldoyle says she wants to promote free cervical checks and will be honouring the promotion for a year.

"I felt that as a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and as a woman, I had to do something to try and give others like me an incentive to make that smear test appointment,” said Gillian.

"I've got nearly 7,000 women on my social media page and 1,000 on Instagram, so I feel I've got an obligation to try to do good and raise awareness when I can."

Gillian's was inspired by her mother's experience of smear tests to offer the incentive.

"Back in 2012, my own mother underwent an emergency hysterectomy following a series of abnormalities which showed up on her smear tests leading to minor surgery and then major surgery. I believe she’s here and healthy today because she went for her free routine smear tests.

"In fact, many women are alive today because of this wonderful free service and yet strangely some, including myself, don’t make the time to attend for their five-minute life saver. I want to appeal to women to please make that call today."

To avail of the offer, women must produce proof they have had a smear, whether it is a doctors note, confirmation email or text.