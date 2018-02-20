Dublin family reunited with missing dog Elsa on the anniversary of her disappearance

A Dublin family has been reunited with their missing dog Elsa on the anniversary of her disappearance, writes Sally Gorman.

Elsa the German Shepard was found straying by two lovely ladies who wrapped her in their woolly jumpers and took her to Dogs Trust in Finglas.

Thankfully, Elsa was micro chipped and the re-homing charity were then able to get in touch with her family to tell them the good news.

Elsa's owner Megan reported her pooch missing exactly one year ago and she was overcome with tears of joy when she heard that Elsa had been found.

Megan, her partner Sean and two children, Oscar and Penny definitely didn't delay coming to collect Elsa.

Elsa reunited with her happy family.

Sarah Lynch, Campaigns manager at Dogs Trust Ireland says this is a perfect example of the benefits that a correctly registered microchip can bring.

She said: "Microchipping your dog and having your up to date details registered against the chip is compulsory by law in Ireland since April 2016, but sadly we see all too often stray dogs arriving in to rescue centres and dog pounds across the country either without a microchip or with incorrect details recorded against the chip they have, which makes reuniting them with their owner a sometimes impossible task.

"We are so delighted for Megan and her family, and extremely grateful to Elsa’s finders who kept her safe and brought her in to be scanned for a microchip.”