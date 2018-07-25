Dublin doughnut shop Aungier Danger is closing down

After five years serving up doughnuts in Dublin, Aungier Danger has announced they are 'hanging up the apron'.

The store originally opened in 2015 and at one point had five branches across the capital.

Aungier Danger took to social media last night to announce the news, saying it had been emotional.

"Donut lovers, we hate to be the bearer of bad tiding. But we're officially hanging up the apron."

People on social media have been quick to state who much they'll miss the chain.

The news comes as another iconic doughnut shop in Cork closed down earlier this month.

Huckleberry's, Cork's first doughnut store, operated from South Terrace and Daunt Square but closed after two years in business.

By Steve Neville

