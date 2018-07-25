Dublin doughnut shop Aungier Danger is closing down

After five years serving up doughnuts in Dublin, Aungier Danger has announced they are 'hanging up the apron'.

The store originally opened in 2015 and at one point had five branches across the capital.

Aungier Danger took to social media last night to announce the news, saying it had been emotional.

"Donut lovers, we hate to be the bearer of bad tiding. But we're officially hanging up the apron."

People on social media have been quick to state who much they'll miss the chain.

Important life lesson to follow:



I didn't go to Aungier Danger enough because I thought it would always be there. — Elaine (@LeanIago) July 21, 2018

Shocker 😰😰tell me it’s not true @AungierDanger you do the best donuts compared to the rest! Seriously, the best donuts!! Where will I get my donut fix now? It’s a sad day..😢😢 — Crystal (@bee2246) July 24, 2018

Sorry to see @AungierDanger close. We should all support small local businesses when/where we can x — Wayne L (@WayneLawlor) July 24, 2018

The news comes as another iconic doughnut shop in Cork closed down earlier this month.

Huckleberry's, Cork's first doughnut store, operated from South Terrace and Daunt Square but closed after two years in business.