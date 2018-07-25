Dublin doughnut shop Aungier Danger is closing down
25/07/2018 - 14:17:00Back to Discover Home
After five years serving up doughnuts in Dublin, Aungier Danger has announced they are 'hanging up the apron'.
The store originally opened in 2015 and at one point had five branches across the capital.
Aungier Danger took to social media last night to announce the news, saying it had been emotional.
"Donut lovers, we hate to be the bearer of bad tiding. But we're officially hanging up the apron."
It's been emotional ✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/04hxf6V0tV— Aungier Danger (@AungierDanger) July 24, 2018
People on social media have been quick to state who much they'll miss the chain.
Important life lesson to follow:— Elaine (@LeanIago) July 21, 2018
I didn't go to Aungier Danger enough because I thought it would always be there.
Shocker 😰😰tell me it’s not true @AungierDanger you do the best donuts compared to the rest! Seriously, the best donuts!! Where will I get my donut fix now? It’s a sad day..😢😢— Crystal (@bee2246) July 24, 2018
Sorry to see @AungierDanger close. We should all support small local businesses when/where we can x— Wayne L (@WayneLawlor) July 24, 2018
We’ll remember the good times - don’t be a stranger, @AungierDanger 😭 https://t.co/3qIKdPRQc0 pic.twitter.com/H8P9NZs9TD— AllAboutDublin (@AllAboutDublin) July 24, 2018
The news comes as another iconic doughnut shop in Cork closed down earlier this month.
Huckleberry's, Cork's first doughnut store, operated from South Terrace and Daunt Square but closed after two years in business.
Join the conversation - comment here