Dublin dance group pay tribute to victims of Florida school shooting

Dublin dance troupe, Streets Ahead Dance Studio, have paid tribute to the 17 victims of Florida school shooting with a choreographed routine to Black Eye Peas’ Where Is The Love?

The Swords-based group, posted footage of them performing the routine, wearing black hoodies with red questions marks, on Facebook and so far, its been viewed over 25,0000 times.

Speaking about the video the group said, “With all the crazy things going on in the world at the moment, we wanted to put together something a little more meaningful”.

The troupe age from 8 to 18 - the average age of the victims in the school shooting was 14.

If the group looks familiar to you, you may remember them from such shows as, Ireland’s Got Talent.