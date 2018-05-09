Dublin and Kerry among the most ant-infested counties in Ireland

Ireland’s leading pest control provider Rentokil, is reporting that Dublin is the most ant-infested county in Ireland.

According to their stats, 29% of ant callouts are located in our capital, which accounts for almost a third of all ant infestations in the country.

Closely behind the capital is County Kerry, accounting for 25% of ant infestations.

The rest of the breakdown goes something like this:

Cork - 10%

Kildare - 7%

Galway - 5%

Tipperary - 4%

Wicklow - 4%

Waterford - 4%

Westmeath - 3%

Roscommon - 3%

The recent wet weather conditions have provided the perfect excuse for ants to seek shelter in your home. Ants re-locate their entire colony in just one day, so it doesn’t matter if it is a short rainfall or downpour.

Ants don’t always stay outdoors, as nests can be found in a number of locations in and around homes and commercial environments. In fact, many ant species build their nests outdoors, and become a nuisance when they forage for food inside the home. Once ants discover a good food source, they may continue to come inside, collect their food and leave to take the food back to their outdoor colony. However, some other ant species enter the interior of the building, build their nest inside and become permanent indoor residents.

Technical Manager at Rentokil, Dr. Colm Moore, has the following tips for reducing ant infestations in your home:

Clear up - food and liquid spillages immediately.

Sweep up - any food crumbs from under your kitchen appliances and units.

Store your food - in airtight containers wherever possible.

If you have a pet - clear away any food that isn’t eaten straight away.

Block off - the entry points for ants by sealing all cracks and crevices around your doors and window frames.

In the garden - keep your compost enclosed and make sure all rubbish bins have tightly sealed lids, particularly your recycling bins.’’

He also busted the follow three ant myths:

Boiling water does not get rid of ants.This only provides a temporary solution as the main nest is usually too deep for such a remedy to work effectively.

Vinegar doesn’t kill ants. However, it can remove the trace of ant trails to confuse ants about where to go to find the rest of their colony.

Feeding ants grains will not cause them to explode. Ants don’t eat solid food, so while they may carry grains of rice or wheat back to their colony, ants will not explode by eating them.