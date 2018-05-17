Dublin Airport shop hoping to reward honest customer

A shop in Dublin Airport wants to reward one customer's honesty by giving them free food and drink every time they visit.

Last weekend, the anonymous customer forgot to pay for a small granola and yogurt while visiting Marqette Food Hall in Terminal 1.

After realising their mistake, they posted a card with €5 enclosed to cover the cost of their items.

Marqette tweeted a photo of the card and said: "Honesty is a reward in itself but because of this customers integrity we would like to reward them with complimentary food and drink everytime they visit @MarqetteDublin in Dublin Airport ~ can everyone retweet to help us find this anonymous customer."

- Digital Desk