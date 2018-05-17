Dublin Airport shop hoping to reward honest customer
17/05/2018 - 07:15:00Back to Discover Home
A shop in Dublin Airport wants to reward one customer's honesty by giving them free food and drink every time they visit.
Last weekend, the anonymous customer forgot to pay for a small granola and yogurt while visiting Marqette Food Hall in Terminal 1.
After realising their mistake, they posted a card with €5 enclosed to cover the cost of their items.
Marqette tweeted a photo of the card and said: "Honesty is a reward in itself but because of this customers integrity we would like to reward them with complimentary food and drink everytime they visit @MarqetteDublin in Dublin Airport ~ can everyone retweet to help us find this anonymous customer."
Honesty is a reward in itself but because of this customers integrity we would like to reward them with complimentary food and drink everytime they visit @MarqetteDublin in Dublin Airport ~ can everyone retweet to help us find this anonymous customer pic.twitter.com/85dNMWImYG— Marqette Dublin (@MarqetteDublin) May 16, 2018
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here