Drug dealers hid their €1.7m haul of meth in a modified fuel tank

Drug dealers who tried to hide more than 71lbs of methamphetamine in a modified fuel tank were caught by police.

The hoard of drugs was found during a traffic stop by Round Rock police in Texas.

The officer who stopped the car called in a police sniffer dog who found the haul which has a US street value of $2m (€2.27m).

An RRPD officer on Saturday morning pulled 71 pounds of methamphetamine off the street after conducting a traffic stop…

Posted by Round Rock Police Department on Thursday, May 10, 2018

“An RRPD officer on Saturday morning pulled 71 pounds of methamphetamine off the street after conducting a traffic stop on IH (Interstate Highway) 35,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

“His suspicious were raised after receiving conflicting stories from the car’s occupants, and one of our K-9s gave the vehicle a positive alert.

“Upon further inspection, the drugs were found in a modified gas tank.”

Posting a picture of the drugs on Twitter, the department described the officer’s work as a “great job”.

- Press Association
