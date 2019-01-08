Dronegate2: How social media reacted to the Heathrow drone drama

Social media users were among the first to react to reports of a drone sighting at Heathrow, with many seeing the funny side.

Departures were temporarily suspended for around an hour at the UK’s busiest airport following the alleged sightings.

At approx 17:05hrs today we received reports of a sighting of a #drone in the vicinity of Heathrow airport. As a precautionary measure, @HeathrowAirport has stopped departures and officers based at Heathrow are currently investigating the reports with colleagues from airport — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 8, 2019

Between December 19 and 21, Gatwick was repeatedly forced to close due to reported drone sightings, causing mass disruption to passengers, with about 1,000 flights affected.

And this time social media users were ready to react straight away to the news.

the Heathrow drone right now pic.twitter.com/c6prNVBmJg — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 8, 2019

It’s fair to say it’s becoming something of a problem.

ME: drone. drone. drone.

GATWICK STAFF: Drone! Drone! Drone!

HEATHROW STAFF, BANGING ON A PLANE: DRONE! DRONE! DRONE! — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) January 8, 2019

Only a matter of time before a drone has a significant impact on the destiny of the Premier League title. Probably. — Ste.A (@sarm0161) January 8, 2019

The drones are creating something of a mythical name for themselves too.

I had the pleasure of meeting the Heathrow drone at a charity do once. It was surprisingly above the earth and VERY economically disruptive. — Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) January 8, 2019

Meanwhile some people wanted to know if the sequel was as good as the original.

Does anyone know if Drones: Heathrow is as good as Drones: Gatwick?



I didn't even see the first one yet. — Oliver Age 24 (@OliverAge24) January 8, 2019

Attack of the Drones II: Heathrow

The sequel no one asked for — Joey (@joseph_paulmart) January 8, 2019

So far it looks as though the nation is truly flummoxed by the drones.

However, a short while later and Heathrow resumed departures.

Until next time, drones…

Flights in Heathrow have now officially resumed and the drones have flown east for the week. Taking rest, before their most important mission yet: the Meaningful Vote. Drones out 🎤 pic.twitter.com/WohBA3j2ta — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 8, 2019

- Press Association