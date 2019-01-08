#Dronegate2: How social media reacted to the Heathrow drone drama
08/01/2019 - 20:51:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
Social media users were among the first to react to reports of a drone sighting at Heathrow, with many seeing the funny side.
Departures were temporarily suspended for around an hour at the UK’s busiest airport following the alleged sightings.
At approx 17:05hrs today we received reports of a sighting of a #drone in the vicinity of Heathrow airport. As a precautionary measure, @HeathrowAirport has stopped departures and officers based at Heathrow are currently investigating the reports with colleagues from airport— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 8, 2019
Between December 19 and 21, Gatwick was repeatedly forced to close due to reported drone sightings, causing mass disruption to passengers, with about 1,000 flights affected.
And this time social media users were ready to react straight away to the news.
the Heathrow drone right now pic.twitter.com/c6prNVBmJg— BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 8, 2019
It’s fair to say it’s becoming something of a problem.
ME: drone. drone. drone.— Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) January 8, 2019
GATWICK STAFF: Drone! Drone! Drone!
HEATHROW STAFF, BANGING ON A PLANE: DRONE! DRONE! DRONE!
Only a matter of time before a drone has a significant impact on the destiny of the Premier League title. Probably.— Ste.A (@sarm0161) January 8, 2019
The drones are creating something of a mythical name for themselves too.
I had the pleasure of meeting the Heathrow drone at a charity do once. It was surprisingly above the earth and VERY economically disruptive.— Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) January 8, 2019
Meanwhile some people wanted to know if the sequel was as good as the original.
Does anyone know if Drones: Heathrow is as good as Drones: Gatwick?— Oliver Age 24 (@OliverAge24) January 8, 2019
I didn't even see the first one yet.
Attack of the Drones II: Heathrow— Joey (@joseph_paulmart) January 8, 2019
The sequel no one asked for
So far it looks as though the nation is truly flummoxed by the drones.
Meanwhile at Heathrow #dronegate2 pic.twitter.com/BVSaq25tvf— Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) January 8, 2019
However, a short while later and Heathrow resumed departures.
Until next time, drones…
Flights in Heathrow have now officially resumed and the drones have flown east for the week. Taking rest, before their most important mission yet: the Meaningful Vote. Drones out 🎤 pic.twitter.com/WohBA3j2ta— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 8, 2019
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here