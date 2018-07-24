Drake’s song ‘In My Feelings’ produces new viral dance challenge

Rapper Drake’s song ‘In My Feelings’ has gone down a storm with fans - so much so it’s led to a new viral challenge.

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge features videos of people showing off their slickest dance moves all while dancing outside a moving car.

The challenge was started by comedian Shiggy, who posted a video of himself dancing to the Drake track, with his moves syncing up to the lyrics.

Since then the challenge has only grown with Korean pop star and BTS band member J-Hope smashing the viral challenge with his video reaching nearly 7 million times in one day.

Yesterday I woke up to Hobi dancing. So today... SAME! I’m not going to be over this anytime soon. Deal with it! 🤫😍 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/unezpraAi3 #HopeOnTheStreet #InMyFeelingsChallenge — Karen (@jeonafide) July 24, 2018

Nearly one million clips have been shared of people attempting the challenge – with celebrities including Will Smith and Ciara also joining in.

Others have tried their hand at the challenge and the results are hilarious.

Here are some of our favourites.

tried to do the #InMyFeelingsChallenge and literally almost died 😂😂😂🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/JfCZdz7w4T — candy💓 (@candy_paige) July 23, 2018

Disclaimer:

We would advise that you be safe when trying out this challenge or else you could end up like this guy.