Drake’s song ‘In My Feelings’ produces new viral dance challenge

Rapper Drake’s song ‘In My Feelings’ has gone down a storm with fans - so much so it’s led to a new viral challenge.

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge features videos of people showing off their slickest dance moves all while dancing outside a moving car.

The challenge was started by comedian Shiggy, who posted a video of himself dancing to the Drake track, with his moves syncing up to the lyrics.

#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on

Since then the challenge has only grown with Korean pop star and BTS band member J-Hope smashing the viral challenge with his video reaching nearly 7 million times in one day.

Nearly one million clips have been shared of people attempting the challenge – with celebrities including Will Smith and Ciara also joining in.

Others have tried their hand at the challenge and the results are hilarious.

Here are some of our favourites.

Disclaimer:

We would advise that you be safe when trying out this challenge or else you could end up like this guy.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

