Download your free poster series to celebrate Ireland's Biodiversity week

To mark Biodiversity week we are celebrating Ireland's beautiful and unique wildlife and through a series of downloadable posters below we're introducing you to some of the varieties of species who live with us on our island.

Biodiversity describes the diversity of life living in our world and the influence of humankind and activity on the natural environment.

Ireland's wildlife is rich and diverse with more than 30,000 different species of plants, animals, sea life and insects.

Our biodiversity is also a huge economic resource for the country contributing €2.6bn to the Irish economy every year.

The National Biodiversity Data Centre has created an archive of information on what species occur where in Ireland, and it also monitors populations to track how biodiversity is changing over time.

Compass Informatics has developed a state-of-the-art online mapping system, Biodiversity Maps, where a huge database on Ireland’s biodiversity can be accessed.

It has also developed a suite of online tools to allow people free access to information and to submit their own sightings to contribute to this large database.

Biodiversity Week runs from May 19 to 26.

To celebrate Biodiversity Week the Irish Examiner published a series of posters exploring Ireland's wildlife, each of which is available to download below.

