Don't Tell the Bride groom planned a Christmas wedding...in August

The new series of Don't Tell the Bride kicked off last night with a Christmas-themed wedding...in August.

Jennifer and Robbie have been together for seven years after meeting on a night out with friends in Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Jennifer dreamed of a traditional church wedding in her home town but of course Robbie had other ideas.

The Christmas-mad GAA coach did not let the fact that it was autumn keep him from getting married in a winter wonderland.

Twitter was already nervous about the festive theme but when it was revealed that poor Robbie has never had to buy his own clothes people could not handle it.

The man was in charge of dressing himself, the wedding party and, oh yes, the bride! Viewers could see disaster ahead.

Robbie on the other hand was not deterred in the slightest.

Apparently a fan of the 'go big or go home' philosophy, the groom went all in on his Christmas theme.

And what would Christmas be without reindeer?

Yes. Robbie found some adorable reindeer and even a sleigh so that Jennifer could travel to the ceremony in style.

If you were expecting the hen party to be a twinkling winter wonderland - guess again.

Jennifer and her friends were treated to a party at a mechanics garage and they were as happy about it as you would expect.

The Twitter reaction wasn't much better.

When the big day arrived, the surprises kept on coming for Jennifer.

Her reaction to the bridesmaid's Mrs Clause-style dresses was priceless and her first indication of what lay ahead.

If that wasn't enough to push Jennifer over the edge, we were certain the groomsmen in elf suits would be.

Although it may have been an unconventional wedding, it was still happily ever after for Jennifer and Robbie.

