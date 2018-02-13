Don't Tell the Bride groom planned a Christmas wedding...in August

The new series of Don't Tell the Bride kicked off last night with a Christmas-themed wedding...in August.

Jennifer and Robbie have been together for seven years after meeting on a night out with friends in Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Jennifer and Robbie

Jennifer dreamed of a traditional church wedding in her home town but of course Robbie had other ideas.

The Christmas-mad GAA coach did not let the fact that it was autumn keep him from getting married in a winter wonderland.

‘Tis the season… okay, maybe not. But that’s not stopping Robbie from planning a Christmas themed wedding in tonight’s #dttbIRL. pic.twitter.com/7MMz4vYsfS — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 12, 2018

‘Remember we had that Christmas themed wedding except it was in August? God, that was great.’ #dttbIRL — Cupid or Cats (@janey_b_good) February 12, 2018

Twitter was already nervous about the festive theme but when it was revealed that poor Robbie has never had to buy his own clothes people could not handle it.

The man was in charge of dressing himself, the wedding party and, oh yes, the bride! Viewers could see disaster ahead.

Men are useless creatures! A fully grown man who doesn't buy his own clothes #dttbirl — Emma Nolan (@theemmanolan) February 12, 2018

Going from not buying his own clothes to buying his bride's wedding dress... #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/sbHCS9whnb — COCO Television (@COCOtv) February 12, 2018

Robbie on the other hand was not deterred in the slightest.

Apparently a fan of the 'go big or go home' philosophy, the groom went all in on his Christmas theme.

And what would Christmas be without reindeer?

Yes. Robbie found some adorable reindeer and even a sleigh so that Jennifer could travel to the ceremony in style.

Oh Jesus, there's a sleigh 😖#DTTBIRL — Lisa Nevin Darcy (@Specialagentiny) February 12, 2018

This guy is an idiot.

*sees reindeer*

THIS GUY IS A VISIONARY.

#dttbIRL — Cupid or Cats (@janey_b_good) February 12, 2018

Some fantastic imaginative ideas from Robbie on #DTTBIRL love it — Nigel kenny (@KennyNigel) February 12, 2018

REINDEER and a SLEIGH! For an AUGUST wedding 😱😱 I’m weak! #DTTBIRL — Karla (@karlazambra) February 12, 2018

If you were expecting the hen party to be a twinkling winter wonderland - guess again.

Jennifer and her friends were treated to a party at a mechanics garage and they were as happy about it as you would expect.

Talk about throwing a spanner in the works. 🔧 #dttbIRL. pic.twitter.com/UbmJn0TSPg — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 12, 2018

The Twitter reaction wasn't much better.

Ah here, she's gonna box the head off this clown, hen in a garage #DTTBIRL — Jamie Barrett (@jbarrett94) February 12, 2018

The hen party is in a garage my god #dttbirl — Emma Nolan (@theemmanolan) February 12, 2018

He sends them to a garage for a hens party ... Sure he’s great craic 🙄 #DTTBirl — ✨kellie✨ (@kellie_c17) February 12, 2018

When the big day arrived, the surprises kept on coming for Jennifer.

Her reaction to the bridesmaid's Mrs Clause-style dresses was priceless and her first indication of what lay ahead.

No messing about here, Jenny. This is the real deal. #dttbIRL. pic.twitter.com/irXxCsI8Sk — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 12, 2018

If that wasn't enough to push Jennifer over the edge, we were certain the groomsmen in elf suits would be.

I thought the bridesmaids dresses were a bit mad, til we saw what the groomsmen were wearing 😂😂😂 #DTTBIrl — Gillian Murphy (@Gill_Murphy) February 12, 2018

Although it may have been an unconventional wedding, it was still happily ever after for Jennifer and Robbie.

