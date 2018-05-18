Don’t show this to anyone who always suggests going for walks
18/05/2018
We all know that one person who, without fail, will ask you whether you’d like go for a walk every time you call over for tea.
Or when there’s a stretch in the evening …
Or even when there’s not.
So much so, we’re pretty sure they live by this theme tune - “Go walking, that’s what to do - go walking, stepping out is good for you”
The comedy trio, Foils, Arms and Hog decided to make this video in response to these types of people.
