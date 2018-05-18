Don’t show this to anyone who always suggests going for walks

We all know that one person who, without fail, will ask you whether you’d like go for a walk every time you call over for tea.

Or when there’s a stretch in the evening …

Or even when there’s not.

So much so, we’re pretty sure they live by this theme tune - “Go walking, that’s what to do - go walking, stepping out is good for you”

The comedy trio, Foils, Arms and Hog decided to make this video in response to these types of people.

By Anna O'Donoghue

