Donegal teen model turns heads at Paris Fashion Week

A young Irish lad is setting the modelling world on fire after packing in working in his aunt's corner shop to move to Paris.

Ginger-haired Ferdia Gallagher may look to most of us like many young local teenagers from his native Co Donegal.

But the 19-year-old Gaoth Dobhair lad, who stands at an impressive 6'2", is creating a huge stir on the world's top catwalks.

Ferdia has just finished appearing on the catwalk at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week and is currently signed to Banana Models and has graced the pages of a number of top magazines including NYLON.

Ferdia said "I’ve always been interested in fashion, so [walking for Celine] is really exciting to me! To be a part of the industry now just feels surreal.”

Ferdia may well have a head-start when it comes to fame as his dad his Pat Galagher, the singer with famous Irish band Goats Don't Shave whose song Las Vegas In The Hills of Donegal was a huge hit.

Fashion guide i-D Vice said Ferdia could be a huge hit on the catwalks of Europe.

They also named him one of the Top 10 'breakout boys' of Men's Fashion Week in the French capital.

They said "Ferdia Gallagher is a Donegal boy by blood: 19 years of age with a flash of violent ginger hair and a sullen, sharp jawline that could slice every one of your fingers off. It’s no surprise that Hedi Slimane chose to debut his first standalone menswear collection with this kid at the forefront.

"The teenager, who’s just moved to the French capital and signed to Banana Models, made his exclusive catwalk appearance on the closing night of Paris Fashion Week for Slimane’s Celine, and has had casting directors asking "Who’s that bloke?" ever since.

"Already a big deal on Instagram, where he boasts a cool 13k followers, he spent the last six months working in his aunt’s paper shop in Ireland. Now he’s one of the most talked about kids of the high fashion circuit."