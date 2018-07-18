Donald Trump’s Russia U-turn has spawned a new meme: #TrumpMovieQuotes

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s summit in Helsinki may have seemed like a scene from a bad 1980s film to some, but what if the US president actually featured in a film?

Twitter users are inserting Mr Trump into their favourite films, using the hashtag #TrumpMovieQuotes.

Here’s how a whole bunch of famous films would be Trumpified.

Jaws

Casablanca

Star Wars

Many of the memes focused on his retraction of a statement made during his press conference with Mr Putin, which implied he supported the Russian leader’s version of events over US intelligence.

Mr Trump said: “The sentence should’ve been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia’, sort of a double negative. I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself.”

Spartacus

Titanic

Apollo 13

Jerry Maguire

1984

Home Alone

As usual, there was a smart Alec among the users responding to the hashtag. This person quoted Mr Trump’s quote from a movie he was actually in.

