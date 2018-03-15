Donald Trump wore shamrocks for Leo Varadkar's visit and Twitter is getting all kinds of confused

Donald Trump has been pictured wearing shamrocks in his top pocket in honour of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s visit.

With St Patrick’s Day approaching on Saturday, Varadkar visited various US lawmakers and sites. On Thursday, he met with 46th US president, Donald Trump at the White House.

In this meeting Trump revealed he is planning a visit to Ireland, although a date has not been set.

(Niall Carson/PA)

Many issues were on the agenda, but some international social media users were distracted by the topiary in Donald Trump’s top pocket, taking screenshots from the news to question what it was.

why does he have a pocketful of cilantro? doesn't he know it tastes like soap? https://t.co/PBQ35nq86r — Jamie Byrne (@jamiebyrne) March 15, 2018

Is he growing sprouts in his pocket? https://t.co/bF3RkT50JL — Sarah Abolish ICE and BAN GUNS ALREADY (@sarah_jwh) March 15, 2018

Is he wearing watercress as a boutonnière? https://t.co/nJb1EVSeCi — Ethel Mertz (@theivornovello) March 15, 2018

Wearing shamrocks to celebrate the visit of the Taoiseach or St Patrick's Day isn’t so unusual. The shamrock is used as the national emblem of Ireland.

Here’s our last taoiseach, Enda Kenny, handing over a bowl of shamrocks at the Shamrock Presentation Ceremony in 2017. If you look carefully, he has shamrocks in his pocket.

(Niall Carson/PA)

Other Twitter users felt the photos needed the meme treatment.