Donald Trump dismissed a female journalist at a press conference and people are not happy

Journalists and Twitter-users have taken to the social media to voice their opinions on Trump's latest blunder.

Trump called on Cecilia Vega of ABC News during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

He said that she was "shocked" that he picked her from the other journalists wishing to ask the president a question.

"She's shocked I picked her, she's in a state of shock,” he said.

Ms Vega responds by saying, “I'm not, thank you Mr President.”

He then proceeded to say: "I know you're not thinking, you never do.”

"I'm sorry?" asks Ms Vega before Trump dismisses what he said and quickly interrupt telling her to "go ahead, go ahead.”

It has since been reported by The Daily Beast, that after President Trump was caught on camera telling Ms Vega she “never” thinks, the White House altered the president’s attack by changing a word in the official transcript.

While the president told ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega, “I know you’re not thinking. You never do,” the White House transcript reads, “I know you’re not thanking. You never do.”

Ms Vega did thank the president for calling on her to ask a question before Trump made the remark but his comment prompted her to ask, “I’m sorry?” before the president dismissed her.

Journalists have been showing support for one of their own by taking to Twitter in response to the incident.

By Breda Graham
Digital Journalist

