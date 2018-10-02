Donald Trump dismissed a female journalist at a press conference and people are not happy

Journalists and Twitter-users have taken to the social media to voice their opinions on Trump's latest blunder.

Trump called on Cecilia Vega of ABC News during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

He said that she was "shocked" that he picked her from the other journalists wishing to ask the president a question.

"She's shocked I picked her, she's in a state of shock,” he said.

Ms Vega responds by saying, “I'm not, thank you Mr President.”

He then proceeded to say: "I know you're not thinking, you never do.”

"I'm sorry?" asks Ms Vega before Trump dismisses what he said and quickly interrupt telling her to "go ahead, go ahead.”

Trump to woman reporter: "She's shocked I picked her, she's in a state of shock”

Reporter: “I'm not, thank you Mr. President”

Trump: "I know you're not thinking, you never do”

Reporter: "I'm sorry?"

Trump: "Go ahead"



This is institutionalized misogyny.



pic.twitter.com/Y31GwISb4I — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 1, 2018

It has since been reported by The Daily Beast, that after President Trump was caught on camera telling Ms Vega she “never” thinks, the White House altered the president’s attack by changing a word in the official transcript.

While the president told ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega, “I know you’re not thinking. You never do,” the White House transcript reads, “I know you’re not thanking. You never do.”

Ms Vega did thank the president for calling on her to ask a question before Trump made the remark but his comment prompted her to ask, “I’m sorry?” before the president dismissed her.

After Trump was caught on-camera telling ABC News' Cecilia Vega that she "never" thinks, the White House reportedly moved to retroactively fix Trump's remark by changing a word in the official transcript, The Daily Beast reports. https://t.co/5xheoDJBN4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2018

The White House has corrected the transcript from the Rose Garden press conference yesterday. It originally said President Trump told @CeciliaVega she wasn’t “thanking.” It is now reflected to show he said she wasn’t “thinking.” pic.twitter.com/iliSxOIuxi — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2018

Journalists have been showing support for one of their own by taking to Twitter in response to the incident.

.@ceciliavega He wishes he had half of the intelligence and integrity you have Cecilia: Trump to reporter: You're not thinking, 'you never do'https://t.co/wPUdlUsAzY — Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) October 1, 2018

This misogynistic nonsense the President (whom I’ve known 20+ years and once considered a friend) hurled at @kaitlancollins and @CeciliaVega yesterday evidences how profoundly unfit he is. That he changed the transcript proves what a coward he is. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) October 2, 2018

Props to @ceciliavega. But I wonder what would have happened had she held that uncomfortable silence a while longer... https://t.co/KokjGbShkB — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) October 2, 2018

I mean...it's not like this would be a particularly untimely week to act like a sexist douchenozzle, right? #Trump @CeciliaVega https://t.co/mWw7yjuyJu — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 2, 2018

I had to do a double-take when I heard this. @CeciliaVega, you were graceful and poised. https://t.co/mHJiYeVsHq — Morgan Radford (@MorganRadford) October 2, 2018

He went low, and you went high. Good for you. — Esther Schor (@EstherSchor) October 1, 2018

The Excuse me? Wasn't enough....she needed to push him to repeat what he said. This is where we have got to stick together...the crowd noticed and all should have stood in unity with her until he apologized. This is intolerable behavior and we must not allow it to continue. — Pat Letourneau (@letourneau_pat) October 1, 2018

I'm not sure saying she "never thanks" is all that much better, but I guess it was the best they could come up with. — Arkenor (@Arkenor) October 2, 2018

Thank you Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) and Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) - who withstood today’s hostile work environment in the Rose Garden - and our gratitude to reporters like April Ryan (@AprilDRyan) who have dealt with this indignity every day for two years. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 1, 2018

I've had the pleasure of working with @CeciliaVega a few times at @ABCWorldNews and, I can attest, she is ALWAYS thinking. #smart #composed #Professional She deserves to be treated with respect. https://t.co/uq6YdfDYzQ — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) October 2, 2018

I don't think she was humiliated "" @CeciliaVega looked calm and secure. He attempted, but only humiliated himself. — Renme Alfaro (@RenmeAlfaro) October 1, 2018

Let’s never think it’s normal for a man to treat a woman — or ANYONE — the piggish way @realDonaldTrump talked to the Bay Area’s own, @CeciliaVega today. It’s not normal. And no tax cut or deregulation will ever make it so. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 1, 2018

Proud at how you kept your composure and resolve to continue to ask the questions the rest of the country wants answered.



Today you gave us a #FirstAmendment class @CeciliaVega

Estamos contigo!



Cc @NAHJ @HugoBalta https://t.co/0v3mY9nb3g — Mariana_Atencio (@marianaatencio) October 1, 2018

Yes, girl, you tell him.

A news conference means you get to ask whatever question you want to ask. #FirstAmendment — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) October 1, 2018

- Digital Desk