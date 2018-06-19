Donald Trump calls for new ‘Space Force’ military branch, Twitter makes memes

US president Donald Trump has announced the nation will have a new “Space Force” branch to their military.

Mr Trump said it would be a “separate but equal” to the US Air Force, Navy and Army and talked of the need for “dominance” in space.

Whether the announcement comes to fruition or not, on the Internet it has been met with a series of unsurprising but creative reactions – memes.

Of course.

Star Trek is but one of the many sci-fi references Twitter users are making however – naturally Star Wars has been mentioned too.

“We will build a Great Galactic Space Force!!! And we will destroy the Jedi once & for all.” pic.twitter.com/ifrvTyhjEr — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 18, 2018

Dear President Trump,



If you want to create a Space Force, I’m your guy. I was once Supreme Commmander of the Galactic Empire. Give me a call when you can.



Sincerely,



Lord Vader. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) June 18, 2018

Classic sci-fi spoof Spaceballs also got a nod.

The new space force looks incredible. pic.twitter.com/UdQKPp0DrU — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) June 18, 2018

This is all I see when I read about #spaceforce pic.twitter.com/unSXPGuS0w — Jamie- Uglee Truth Podcast (@theugleetruth) June 18, 2018

From Matt Groening’s discontinued series Futurama, some thought Zapp Brannigan might be looking for a job.

Did somebody say Space Force? pic.twitter.com/ID4Z726lrb — Chelsea Steiner (@ChelseaProcrast) June 18, 2018

Finally, some covered all bases.

Trump's Space Force dream team pic.twitter.com/OZCUrnuio9 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) June 18, 2018

Oh, and some made photos of kittens in space, obviously.

Space Force, reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/rvEZWpeX6X — Simon Abrams (@simonsaybrams) June 18, 2018

Twitter, doing what it does best.

Sterling work.

- Press Association