Domino’s is filling in potholes in the US to ‘protect pizza’

Domino’s is filling in potholes across the US, as part of a campaign called Paving for Pizza.

According to the pizza chain, the infrastructure investment is to protect its drivers’ precious pizza cargo.

Road repairs have already occurred in towns in Texas, California and Georgia, but the company has also set up a website on which customers can nominate their town.

Selected towns will receive a grant from the company to go towards road repairs.

dominos is literally filling in local potholes, that’s chick fil a level service, your move papa johns pic.twitter.com/kNb4TNk5cs — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) June 12, 2018

Dominos is paying their own money to pave over potholes in cities because cities aren’t taking responsibility and this is the greatest PR ever and honesty so sad that a pizza chain is doing the governments job pic.twitter.com/seXY0Ovoq5 — trey (@GothicKingCobra) June 12, 2018

“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store,” said Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA.

“We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal – Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

- Press Association