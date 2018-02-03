Domhnall Gleeson lost the plot when asked to spell name and Aoifes, Orlaiths and Tadhgs can relate

Anyone with an Irish name will empathise with Domhnall Gleeson being asked to spell his name over and over again in a recent video.

Domhnall was at the Sundance Film Festival last week with his 'A Futile and Stupid Gesture' co-stars, Joel McHale and Emmy Rossum.

The trio was taking part in a game of ring toss for the Hollywood Reporter when Joel and Emmy were tasked with adding Domhnall's name to the leaderboard.

After being asked over and over again how to spell it, Domhnall yelled: "D-O-M-H-N-A-L-L, it's f*cking easy!"

Iconic.