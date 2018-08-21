Dolly Parton has resurrected the distracted boyfriend meme and won the internet

Just when you thought the distracted boyfriend meme was finally laid to rest, it has once again risen from the ashes thanks to Dolly Parton.

The 72-year-old country singer shared a new version of the meme on Twitter which references her classic song Jolene.

It is not clear who created the meme, but Dolly’s tweet racked up more than 200,000 likes within a matter of hours.

And if that wasn’t enough, she then followed up with another great meme.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|



I ❤️

COUNTRY MUSIC



|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ っ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 20, 2018

And fans are certainly here for it…

My day improved dramatically after seeing that Dolly Parton discovered memes today. pic.twitter.com/TCCKFE4pxf — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) August 20, 2018

People are loving the fact that the veteran songwriter and philanthropist is soaking up the internet culture.

love to see Dolly internet-ing https://t.co/cbi2UObkOu — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) August 20, 2018

Not to mention the glorious reference to an evergreen classic.

Best country song of all time https://t.co/XSqLs9cT1C — Ashley L (@acl295) August 20, 2018

Now is definitely a good time to exist on this planet.

Dolly Parton is tweeting memes. I repeat, the Queen is tweeting memes. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/oi9CiDNk5A — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) August 20, 2018

Even bonafide meme haters will appreciate this genius work of art.

reason enough to bring this meme back https://t.co/IbzrXW6S9S — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) August 20, 2018

In fact, is there anyone else that can out-do the distracted boyfriend-Jolene meme combo?

This meme is now officially done. No one is ever going to top this. https://t.co/IU5tDSYGRz — Amanda Quraishi (@ImTheQ) August 20, 2018

Let’s take a moment to mark this day in our anniversary calendars.

Narrator: On August 20, 2018 at 5:03pm, Dolly Parton won the Internet... https://t.co/qgbNTOmRXx — Sean Bohan (@seanbohan) August 20, 2018

Because it’s official, the queen of country music is also the queen of the internet.

- Press Association