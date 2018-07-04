Doireann Garrihy's impression of Love Island’s Megan is spot on

The queen of impressions, Doireann Garrihy is back and this time she’s taking on Love Island’s Meghan.

The blonde bombshell, who has been renamed as ‘Muggy Megan’, has been one of the most Tweeted about contestants due to her questionable behaviour in the Villa.

A post shared by Megan Barton-Hanson (@meganbartonhanson_) on Jun 27, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

The radio presenter posted her impressive impression on her Instagram with the caption, “Megan 6 minutes after a new lad walks in”.

“I dunno like, I told him I liked him like five minutes ago and he said he doesn’t want to kiss me yet ’cause it’s a bit disrespectful, and I’m like it’s a bit of kick in the teeth, like,” she said pulling off the contestant’s hair flick.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me”

Following the success of your online sketch show, The Doireann Project, the radio presenter secured a series two which will be aire on RTÉ Two later this year.