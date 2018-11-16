Doireann Garrihy gets first solo national radio show

Broadcaster and comedian Doireann Garrihy has gotten her first solo national radio show.

Doireann, who is a broadcaster on Dublin station Spin 1038, will join Today FM as a guest presenter on their weekend schedule.

Her one-off four-hour solo show airs tomorrow at 2pm.

The Podge & Rodge Show co-host is looking forward to "plenty of craic and loads of tzunes".

"I’m so excited to be joining the Today FM family this weekend," Doireann said.

"I’ve been hovering at their door for the past few years, so to finally be taking to the airwaves is a dream come true.

"Tune in from 2pm as I have some seriously dzeadly tickets to give away!"

The award-winning broadcaster also teased that the new season of her comedy show, 'The Doireann Project', is set to be released "very very soon".

Doireann rose to attention across social media, becoming known for her uncanny impressions of well-known Irish bloggers and personalities.

"When you have this kind of talent on your doorstep, you must give her a show," said Adelle Nolan, programme director.

"We are delighted to have Doireann on the national airwaves this weekend."

The station's regular show 'Premiere League Live' takes the week off due to the international break in soccer.

'Premier League Live' will return to Today FM next weekend with all the action from the English Premier League.