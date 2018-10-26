DogsAtPollingStations is back and this time they come with an important message

#DogsAtPollingStations is back, and after a week of intense presidential debates and twitter spats, it’s just what we needed.

Today's voting polls will both determine our country's next president and the future of the current Blasphemy law.

Whichever way people are voting, however, one thing can be agreed, and a dog's presence at the station makes the entire process a whole lot easier.

Don't forget your #dogsatpollingstations pics tomorrow when you go to vote in the #Aras18 election and the #BlasphemyRef. pic.twitter.com/MPkYbgUnGg — Dogs For Choice (@DogsForChoice) October 25, 2018

And with reports of a low voter turnout today, our four-legged friends are not only putting smiles on people’s timelines today, they’re also spreading an important message and encouraging others to exercise their democratic right too.

Buffy says make sure you get out to vote today!#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RmPBklPoQB — Siobhan Quill (@Yokeups) October 26, 2018

Juno from Mooncoin outside the polling station in Maigh Cuilinn where voting is slow...too slow...and there aren’t enough parking spaces for #dogsatpollingstations! #KeepThePoet #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/lwTrDelLmP — Donncha O'Connell (@donnchanuig) October 26, 2018

Gabby has given Miggeldy her number one and voted to remove blasphemy from the constitution. #Aras18 #BlasphemyRef #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/3YIn7iMOts — Dogs For Choice (@DogsForChoice) October 26, 2018

Our constitution may alter, our president may change but our dogs will always be by our side.