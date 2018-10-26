#DogsAtPollingStations is back and this time they come with an important message

#DogsAtPollingStations is back, and after a week of intense presidential debates and twitter spats, it’s just what we needed.

Today's voting polls will both determine our country's next president and the future of the current Blasphemy law.

Whichever way people are voting, however, one thing can be agreed, and a dog's presence at the station makes the entire process a whole lot easier.

And with reports of a low voter turnout today, our four-legged friends are not only putting smiles on people’s timelines today, they’re also spreading an important message and encouraging others to exercise their democratic right too.

READ MORE: #Aras18: Voter turnout slow across the country for election and referendum

Our constitution may alter, our president may change but our dogs will always be by our side.
By Anna O'Donoghue

