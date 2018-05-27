#Dogs4Yes: Pooch the star of celebrations at Dublin Castle
Thousands of people gathered at Dublin Castle yesterday to celebrate the momentous occasion as Ireland voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.
While After Eight chocolates were being handed out, singsongs were taking place and posters were being waved in admiration for Simon Harris, it was Noah the dog that caused a stir both in the crowd and online.
Newstalk reporter Richard Chambers posted the images to his Twitter account, and it didn't take long for the Vizsla dog to go viral.
A dog has just been held up like Simba and people went mad. #8thRef pic.twitter.com/LcO01699Lz— Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) May 26, 2018
I for one welcome our new canine Taoiseach. https://t.co/zwPOynTzBz— Luke Hoare Greene (@lhgluke) May 26, 2018
*record scratch*— Aoife (@AoifeLOL) May 26, 2018
*freeze frame*
yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/ToyD3S4tfw
I think we've all gone a bit mad, exhaustion induced delerium— Sarah Hughes (@psychpopgirl) May 26, 2018
I know that dog! His name is Noah, he’s a vizsla, and he LOVES cuddles and love-bites 💕 pic.twitter.com/YaKewC1Q39— Sarah Burchfield (@sarahburchfield) May 26, 2018
Here he blows 🐶💪🎉 pic.twitter.com/h8zWhd2UEW— Conor Finnegan (@Conorfinneganan) May 26, 2018
How can you not love Ireland https://t.co/r5rwFJUoo8— T Fay (@tarafay19) May 26, 2018
Because of course he did.#DogsForChoice #Together4Yes #8thRef #RepealedThe8th https://t.co/FHD17hUUfn— Dogs For Choice (@DogsForChoice) May 27, 2018
- Digital Desk
