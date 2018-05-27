#Dogs4Yes: Pooch the star of celebrations at Dublin Castle

Thousands of people gathered at Dublin Castle yesterday to celebrate the momentous occasion as Ireland voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

While After Eight chocolates were being handed out, singsongs were taking place and posters were being waved in admiration for Simon Harris, it was Noah the dog that caused a stir both in the crowd and online.

Noah the dog at Dublin Castle yesterday. Photo: Richard Chambers, @newschambers.

Newstalk reporter Richard Chambers posted the images to his Twitter account, and it didn't take long for the Vizsla dog to go viral.

