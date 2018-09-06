Dogs Trust launches second annual Pupcake Day

Today, Dogs Trust, Ireland's largest dog welfare charity has launched their second annual Pupcake Day which takes place on October 5.

Dogs Trust is asking the public to hold their own bake sale to help raise vital funds for the charity.

Model and former Celebrity Master Chef contestant, Holly Carpenter dusted off her apron and lent a helping hand to raise awareness of how combining the two greatest things in the world- puppies and cupcakes- can actually have a much greater impact.

Speaking about her rescue pups at the launch, Holly Carpenter said:

“Gus, Toby and Juno are former residents of Dogs Trust, so what better way to give back than to help raise some dough for rescue dogs just likes my three. I love baking, so to combine my love of food with my love of animals is just so rewarding.”

Pic by Fran Veale

By signing up to take part, bakers will receive a ‘Pupcake Pack’ full of tips on how to run your bake sale, plus decorative bunting, adorable cake toppers and even a few recipes (both human and dog-friendly) to try on the day.

Every single cent raised will go towards helping to care for thousands of dogs in Ireland, with over 2,746 dogs rescued by Dogs Trust just last year.

Executive Director, Suzie Carley added: “As we receive no government funding, our supporters are the secret ingredient to help us continue saving the lives of stray and abandoned dogs from all over Ireland.”

There are currently 171 dogs and puppies awaiting their Forever Homes at Dogs Trust.

So gather your friends, family, colleagues and neighbours (both furry and human alike) and help make a difference through the power of Pupcakes!

Just 12 cupcakes can help raise enough money to fully vaccinate and protect an adult dog from dangerous diseases, and 24 cupcakes can help to buy enough food to feed an entire litter of puppies for a week.

Please remember that human cupcakes are not suitable for dogs, so stick to dog-friendly recipes if you want to include your pooch on Pupcake Day.

Register to take part, and for your Pupcake Pack here.

Header image by Fran Veale.